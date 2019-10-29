Wasko S A : Informacja o podpisaniu umowy z kontrahentem przez

The Management Board of WASKO SA (the Issuer) hereby publishes information received on 29 October 2019. From a subsidiary COIG SA by signing on October 29, 2019 agreement (hereinafter the Agreement) between the State Treasury - Resource Center for Information, based in Warsaw (Employer ) and COIG SA (Contractor) based in Katowice for the public performance of the contract entitled.

'The construction and implementation of data centers and data archiving.'

The agreement provides for the creation of infrastructure dwuośrodkowego Employer Data Center - virtualization platform in a converged architecture in the Employer Data Center in Bydgoszcz and Gdynia - together with the Central System Backup in three locations.

The scope of the contract includes:

- supply of equipment and software;

- installation, commissioning and implementation of solutions provided;

- transmission of the implemented solution with the design documentation and deployment;

- Employer migration systems implemented on the environment;

- provide a training.

The value of the agreement amounts to PLN 56,076,180.02 gross including:

- PLN 30,421,447.32 gross - guaranteed value of the contract (guaranteed salary),

- PLN 25,654,732.70 gross - value of the contract covered by the law of supply options including blade servers system virtualization, disk array system, server infrastructure and infrastructure matrix.

Deadline for execution of the contract: 30.11.2020 r.

The equipment supplied and built Data Center Contractor will guarantee period of 36 months from the date of receipt of the order by the Purchaser.

The Agreement provides for, among others, the following penalties:

1. In the event of withdrawal from the contract in whole or in part - in the amount of 20% of gross salary guaranteed, due respectively for the implementation of the whole of the contract or its unperformed parts;

2. In the event of withdrawal in the field of contract law covered by the option, in whole or in part unrealized due to reasons attributable to the Contractor - 20% of gross remuneration payable respectively for the execution of the whole contract law covered by the options or unrealized parts;

3. The delay in delivery vehicles - 0.1% of gross pay guaranteed for each day of delay in relation to the deadlines;

4. for the delay in the implementation of the law of contracts covered by the option - in the amount of 0.05% of gross wages constituting the equivalent of a particular contract within a given option, for each day of delay, calculated from the deadline for implementation specified in the contract;

5 for the delay due to repairs (replacement) of the defective object to the new contract free of defects - 0.01% of the gross pay guaranteed for each day of delay;

6. for the delay in service response time on the reported problem - 200.00 zł for every hour of delay;

7. In the case of the contract by persons other than those indicated in the contract without the consent of the Employer and subject to the conditions specified in the agreement - in the amount of 5% of gross salary guaranteed;

8. In case of default by the Contractor deadline specified in the contract for delivery before the scheduled delivery date of the Product hardware cards - in the amount of 100 zł for each day of delay. The total amount of contractual penalties to which charge the Purchaser is entitled under the contract shall not exceed 50% of the guaranteed salary.

Where the damage caused by failure to perform obligations under the contract exceed the amount of contractual penalties, the Purchaser shall be entitled, regardless of the contractual penalties, to claim compensation on general principles of the Civil Code.

COIG SA is a subsidiary in which WASKO SA holds 93.98% of the share capital and the same number of votes at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The selection of the bid subsidiary COIG SA, the Issuer informed in the current report No. 28/2019 of 22 October 2019.