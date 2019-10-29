Log in
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.

(WCN)
Waste Connections : Releases 2019 Sustainability Report

10/29/2019 | 06:10pm EDT

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Waste Connections, Inc. (TSX/NYSE: WCN) ("Waste Connections" or the "Company") today announced the release of its 2019 Sustainability Report, covering calendar years 2017 and 2018, which highlights the Company's continued focus on safety, culture, training and development, community involvement, environmental stewardship, governance and ethics.  In addition, the Company also introduced and incorporated Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) disclosure into its 2019 Sustainability Report in order to provide comparable statistics and additional transparency on solid waste industry-related metrics.  

Waste Connections logo. (PRNewsFoto/Waste Connections, Inc.) (PRNewsFoto/WASTE CONNECTIONS_ INC_)

"We are pleased to update and expand disclosure around our sustainability efforts, which we believe demonstrate our commitment to multiple stakeholders, including our employees, the communities we serve, and our shareholders, as well as the environment," said Worthing F. Jackman, President and Chief Executive Officer. 

The Waste Connections 2019 Sustainability Report is available at www.wasteconnections.com.  Environmental data related to 2017 and 2018 greenhouse gas emissions was independently verified. 

About Waste Connections
Waste Connections is an integrated solid waste services company that provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services in mostly exclusive and secondary markets in the U.S. and Canada. Through its R360 Environmental Solutions subsidiary, Waste Connections is also a leading provider of non-hazardous oilfield waste treatment, recovery and disposal services in several of the most active natural resource producing areas in the United States, including the Permian, Bakken and Eagle Ford Basins. Waste Connections serves more than seven million residential, commercial, industrial, and exploration and production customers in 42 states in the U.S., and six provinces in Canada. The Company also provides intermodal services for the movement of cargo and solid waste containers in the Pacific Northwest.

For more information, visit the Waste Connections website at www.wasteconnections.com.  Copies of financial literature, including this release, are available on the Waste Connections website or through contacting us directly at either (905) 532-7510 or (832) 442-2200.  Investors can also obtain these materials and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and the Canadian securities regulators free of charge at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval maintained by the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com.

CONTACT:
Mary Anne Whitney / (832) 442-2253
maryannew@wasteconnections.com 

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waste-connections-releases-2019-sustainability-report-300947672.html

SOURCE Waste Connections, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
