Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigation of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW)

05/23/2019 | 11:58am EDT

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims for breach of fiduciary duty involving the directors and officers of Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW) on behalf of stockholders concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM).

(PRNewsfoto/Moore Kuehn, PLLC)

Under the proposed transaction, Advanced Disposal stockholders will receive $33.15 in cash for each share of Advanced Disposal common stock owned.  The investigation focuses on whether the board of directors failed to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

If you own Advanced Disposal shares, please contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at fmoore@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245.  There is no cost or obligation to you. 

Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in class action litigation involving securities law violations, financial fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims.  For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please go to http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:
Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
fmoore@moorekuehn.com
(212) 709-8245

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/moore-kuehn-pllc-announces-investigation-of-advanced-disposal-services-inc-nyse-adsw-300856048.html

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC


© PRNewswire 2019
