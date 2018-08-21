Log in
News Summary

Waste Management : Announces Cash Dividend

08/21/2018 | 12:01am CEST

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.465 per share payable September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 886 M
EBIT 2018 2 734 M
Net income 2018 1 817 M
Debt 2018 9 394 M
Yield 2018 2,03%
P/E ratio 2018 21,88
P/E ratio 2019 20,74
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
EV / Sales 2019 3,10x
Capitalization 39 159 M
Chart WASTE MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Waste Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 96,3 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive & Director
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
James E. Trevathan Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank M. Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT5.84%39 159
REPUBLIC SERVICES10.18%24 236
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA27.75%4 775
TETRA TECH, INC.45.69%3 882
CLEAN HARBORS INC17.07%3 559
KURITA WATER INDUSTRIES LTD.-18.15%3 174
