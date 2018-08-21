Waste Management : Announces Cash Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a
quarterly cash dividend of $0.465 per share payable September 21, 2018
to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.
