Waste Management : Announces Cash Dividend

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.465 per share payable September 21, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 7, 2018.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

