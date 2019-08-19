Log in
WASTE MANAGEMENT

(WM)
Waste Management : Announces Cash Dividend

08/19/2019

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5125 per share payable September 20, 2019 to stockholders of record on September 6, 2019.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 643 M
EBIT 2019 2 838 M
Net income 2019 1 708 M
Debt 2019 9 817 M
Yield 2019 1,71%
P/E ratio 2019 30,1x
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
EV / Sales2019 3,88x
EV / Sales2020 3,67x
Capitalization 50 916 M
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 122,77  $
Last Close Price 120,02  $
Spread / Highest target 11,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,29%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive & Director
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank M. Clark Independent Director
John Charles Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT33.86%50 535
REPUBLIC SERVICES24.73%28 842
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-4.27%4 864
TETRA TECH, INC.54.99%4 385
TOMRA SYSTEMS34.60%4 311
CLEAN HARBORS INC54.79%4 267
