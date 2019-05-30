Waste Management : Hosts 2019 Investor Day in New York City

The Company Outlines Strategy to Accelerate Growth; Reaffirms 2019
Full-Year Guidance, Excluding Acquisition-Related Considerations; and
Establishes 2021 Financial Growth Rates
Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) will host its Investor Day at the New
York Stock Exchange today beginning at 8:30 a.m. EDT to provide an
in-depth review of the Company’s long-term vision, growth strategies,
capital allocation framework, and operational and financial objectives.
The event will feature presentations and question and answer sessions
with every member of the Company’s senior leadership team.
“In recent years, we have extended our leadership position by executing
several key strategic initiatives, including attracting top senior-level
talent, optimizing our business, investing in technology and
strengthening our balance sheet,” said Jim Fish, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Waste Management. “Today, Waste Management is
better positioned than ever and our team is excited to use our Investor
Day as a platform to outline the next phase of our strategy to create
shareholder value. Our plan is grounded in cultivating a purpose-led
culture and offering differentiated service through our integrated use
of technology and data analytics to provide a better experience for our
customers,” added Fish.
Today, the Company reaffirms its 2019 financial outlook, excluding
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (“Advanced Disposal”)
acquisition-related financing costs and revisions in outlook for capital
allocated to share repurchases. The Company will also announce long-term
growth targets that reflect confidence in its ability to execute on
strategic priorities to grow the business. These long-term growth
targets, which are outlined below, also exclude the expected revenue,
earnings and free cash flow contributions expected from the acquisition
of Advanced Disposal.
2019 – 2021 LONG-TERM AVERAGE ANNUAL GROWTH TARGETS
-
Revenue growth in the collection and disposal business of between 4%
and 6%.
-
Adjusted Operating EBITDA growth of between 5% and 7%.(a)
-
Free Cash Flow growth of between 5% and 7%.(a)
EVENT WEBCAST DETAILS
The live webcast of Waste Management’s Investor Day, including question
and answer sessions, will begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at
approximately 12:30 p.m. The presentations and webcast can be accessed
from Waste Management’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.wm.com/events/event-details/2019-investor-day
and will be available for replay following the event.
|
|
|
Adjusted operating EBITDA and free cash flow are non-GAAP measures.
Please see the May 30, 2019 Investor Day presentation, available at
the website identified in the prior paragraph, for definitions of
these terms and additional information about the Company’s use of
non-GAAP measures. Due to the uncertainty of the likelihood, amount
and timing of future items that may impact these measures, the
Company is unable to provide a quantitative reconciliation of
long-term projected adjusted operating EBITDA growth or long-term
projected free cash flow growth to the comparable GAAP measures.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve
risks and uncertainties, including all statements about future
performance, 2019 financial outlook, achievement of long-term growth
targets and the acquisition of Advanced Disposal. You should view these
statements with caution. These statements are not guarantees of future
performance, circumstances or events. They are based on the facts and
circumstances known to the company as of the date the statements are
made. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this
press release are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2018, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for
the period ended March 31, 2019. The company assumes no obligation to
update any forward-looking statement, including financial estimates and
forecasts, whether as a result of future events, circumstances or
developments or otherwise.
ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of
comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America.
Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer,
recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a
leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy
facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include
residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout
North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com
or www.thinkgreen.com.
