Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Waste Management    WM

WASTE MANAGEMENT

(WM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/20 04:02:16 pm
118.08 USD   -1.62%
06:37pWASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. : Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors
BU
08/19WASTE MANAGEMENT : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
07/25WASTE MANAGEMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Waste Management, Inc. : Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

The board of directors of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) has elected William B. Plummer to its board of directors effective August 19th.

Mr. Plummer will serve on the Audit Committee and the Management Development and Compensation Committee of the board.

Mr. Plummer’s career includes a broad range of experiences. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and CFO for United Rentals where he was instrumental in helping the company execute a strategy focused on improving the profitability of core equipment rental business through revenue growth, margin expansion, operational efficiencies and acquisitions. After a decade in the CFO role at United Rentals, he retired in January 2019. Previously, Mr. Plummer served as CFO of Dow Jones & Company, and prior to that, he spent over six years at Alcoa as Vice President and Treasurer. Earlier in his career, he worked at Mead Corporation, General Electric, and Goldman Sachs, among others.

“We’re excited to welcome Bill to the board of directors. He is an impressive executive with a diverse background in finance, logistics, operational efficiencies and service differentiation, all of which are key to our strategy,” said Jim Fish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Waste Management. “His valuable experience executing a customer-focused strategy, driving organic revenue growth, and improving free cash flow will be great assets to our existing board and the company, and we’re looking forward to his contributions.”

Mr. Plummer holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Aeronautics and Astronautics from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a master’s degree in business administration from Stanford University. He also has experience serving on boards of directors of public and private companies, including John Wiley and Sons, Inc., Global Payments, Inc., and as Chairman of NESCO, one of the largest private providers of specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications and rail markets in North America.

The election of Mr. Plummer expands Waste Management’s board of directors to nine, eight of whom are independent directors.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WASTE MANAGEMENT
06:37pWASTE MANAGEMENT, INC. : Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors
BU
08/19WASTE MANAGEMENT : Announces Cash Dividend
BU
07/25WASTE MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
07/25WASTE MANAGEMENT INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
07/25WASTE MANAGEMENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25WASTE MANAGEMENT : Announces Second Quarter Earnings
BU
07/25WASTE MANAGEMENT : Half-year results
CO
07/18WASTE MANAGEMENT INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/17WASTE MANAGEMENT : Report
CO
07/12WASTE MANAGEMENT : SEC Filing 8K
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 15 643 M
EBIT 2019 2 838 M
Net income 2019 1 708 M
Debt 2019 9 817 M
Yield 2019 1,74%
P/E ratio 2019 29,6x
P/E ratio 2020 25,6x
EV / Sales2019 3,83x
EV / Sales2020 3,62x
Capitalization 50 106 M
Chart WASTE MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Waste Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 122,77  $
Last Close Price 118,11  $
Spread / Highest target 13,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive & Director
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank M. Clark Independent Director
John Charles Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT34.87%50 916
REPUBLIC SERVICES25.33%28 980
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA-2.22%4 968
TETRA TECH, INC.54.99%4 419
TOMRA SYSTEMS34.60%4 389
CLEAN HARBORS INC55.93%4 299
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group