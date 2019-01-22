Waste Management : Named to Fortune Magazine's List of ‘World's Most Admired Companies'

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) has joined Fortune magazine’s list of ‘World’s
Most Admired Companies’. Rated by top executives, directors and
industry analysts, this marks the Company’s debut on the list.
“This recognition speaks to the incredible contributions of our more
than 42,000 employees as they manage the environmental needs of our
customers and communities,” said Jim Fish, president and chief executive
officer of Waste Management. “It also speaks to the steps we’ve been
taking in investing in differentiated technologies and in thinking
differently about problem solving in ways that make us more agile and
equip us – and our customers - to be strong advocates for the
environment and to thrive in a changing world.”
The Fortune study, conducted in partnership with Korn Ferry, surveys
thousands of senior executives, outside directors and financial analysts
to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within
their industries and across industries. The survey assesses candidates
in 52 industry groupings drawn from Fortune 1000 and Global 500
companies as well as other major non-U.S. companies. Survey participants
rate candidates based on the nine key attributes: innovation, people
management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of
management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of
products and services, and global competitiveness. Learn more about the
methodology at www.kornferry.com.
ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT
Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of
comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its
subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and
resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading
developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in
the United States. The company’s customers include residential,
commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North
America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com
or www.thinkgreen.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005745/en/