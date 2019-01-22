Waste Management : Named to Fortune Magazine's List of ‘World's Most Admired Companies'

2019 marks the company’s debut in the annual corporate reputation rankings

Waste Management (NYSE: WM) has joined Fortune magazine’s list of ‘World’s Most Admired Companies’. Rated by top executives, directors and industry analysts, this marks the Company’s debut on the list.

“This recognition speaks to the incredible contributions of our more than 42,000 employees as they manage the environmental needs of our customers and communities,” said Jim Fish, president and chief executive officer of Waste Management. “It also speaks to the steps we’ve been taking in investing in differentiated technologies and in thinking differently about problem solving in ways that make us more agile and equip us – and our customers - to be strong advocates for the environment and to thrive in a changing world.”

The Fortune study, conducted in partnership with Korn Ferry, surveys thousands of senior executives, outside directors and financial analysts to identify the companies that enjoy the strongest reputations within their industries and across industries. The survey assesses candidates in 52 industry groupings drawn from Fortune 1000 and Global 500 companies as well as other major non-U.S. companies. Survey participants rate candidates based on the nine key attributes: innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality of management, financial soundness, long-term investment value, quality of products and services, and global competitiveness. Learn more about the methodology at www.kornferry.com.

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides collection, transfer, recycling and resource recovery, and disposal services. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

