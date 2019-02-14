Log in
WASTE MANAGEMENT

WASTE MANAGEMENT

(WM)
My previous session
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/13 04:01:05 pm
98.56 USD   -0.09%
98.56 USD   -0.09%
08:01aWASTE MANAGEMENT : Offers 2019 Earnings Outlook
DJ
07:50aWASTE MANAGEMENT : Reports Profit Falls Despite Rising Sales
DJ
07:32aWASTE MANAGEMENT : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Waste Management : Offers 2019 Earnings Outlook

0
02/14/2019 | 08:01am EST

By Kimberly Chin

Waste Management Inc. (WM) said Thursday it expects full-year adjusted per-share earnings of $4.28 to $4.38 in 2019, with adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $4.4 billion to $4.45 billion for the year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect 2019 earnings of $4.45 a share.

The Houston, Texas, company expects internal revenue growth from yield to be greater than 2%, while it expects internal revenue growth from volume to be about 2%.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 14 854 M
EBIT 2018 2 734 M
Net income 2018 1 851 M
Debt 2018 9 669 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 23,02
P/E ratio 2019 22,13
EV / Sales 2018 3,48x
EV / Sales 2019 3,31x
Capitalization 42 021 M
Chart WASTE MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Waste Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 103 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive & Director
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank M. Clark Independent Director
John Charles Pope Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT10.86%42 021
REPUBLIC SERVICES7.12%24 835
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS SA8.89%5 322
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA20.12%3 999
CLEAN HARBORS INC20.51%3 323
TETRA TECH, INC.12.03%3 202
