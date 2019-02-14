Waste Management : Offers 2019 Earnings Outlook

By Kimberly Chin



Waste Management Inc. (WM) said Thursday it expects full-year adjusted per-share earnings of $4.28 to $4.38 in 2019, with adjusted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $4.4 billion to $4.45 billion for the year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect 2019 earnings of $4.45 a share.

The Houston, Texas, company expects internal revenue growth from yield to be greater than 2%, while it expects internal revenue growth from volume to be about 2%.

