Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Waste Management    WM

WASTE MANAGEMENT

(WM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate BATS EXCHANGE - 03/26 09:58:35 pm
97.0150 USD   +6.68%
04:49pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
03/18WASTE MANAGEMENT INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05WASTE MANAGEMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waste Management : Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release first quarter 2020 financial results before the opening of the market on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Following the release, Waste Management will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 4950049.

A replay of the call will be available through May 20. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the “Events & Presentations” section on investors.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 4950049.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WASTE MANAGEMENT
04:49pWASTE MANAGEMENT : Sets Date for First Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call
BU
03/18WASTE MANAGEMENT INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03/05WASTE MANAGEMENT : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03Canada's GFL Environmental makes lackluster market debut
RE
03/02GFL raises $1.4 billion in IPO amid volatile markets
RE
03/02Warner Music, Cole Haan delay IPOs amid coronavirus jitters - sources
RE
02/28WASTE MANAGEMENT : Named for the 11th Time as One of the 2020 World's Most Ethic..
BU
02/26Suez Wins Contract to Recover Hazardous Waste in China, Creates JV
DJ
02/25WASTE MANAGEMENT INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/25GFL Environmental seeks to raise $1.5 bln in re-launched IPO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 16 003 M
EBIT 2020 2 918 M
Net income 2020 1 868 M
Debt 2020 10 951 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 20,7x
P/E ratio 2021 18,5x
EV / Sales2020 3,10x
EV / Sales2021 2,95x
Capitalization 38 623 M
Chart WASTE MANAGEMENT
Duration : Period :
Waste Management Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WASTE MANAGEMENT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 124,25  $
Last Close Price 90,94  $
Spread / Highest target 59,4%
Spread / Average Target 36,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
James C. Fish President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas H. Weidemeyer Chairman
John J. Morris Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Devina A. Rankin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Frank M. Clark Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WASTE MANAGEMENT-20.20%38 623
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.-19.96%22 896
TETRA TECH, INC.-15.63%3 809
TOMRA SYSTEMS-6.61%3 756
FOMENTO DE CONSTRUCCIONES Y CONTRATAS, S.A.-31.32%3 178
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.-44.91%2 637
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group