Waste Management : Sets Date for Second Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call

06/24/2019 | 06:57pm EDT

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results before the opening of the market on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Following the release, Waste Management will host its investor conference call at 10 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. Alternatively, listeners may access the call by dialing 877-710-6139 (US/Canada) or 706-643-7398 (International) and entering passcode 4598118.

A replay of the call will be available through August 8. To hear a replay of the call over the internet, access the “Events & Presentations” section on investors.wm.com. To hear a telephonic replay of the call, dial 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, and enter passcode 4598118.

The Company participates in investor presentations and conferences throughout the year. Interested parties can find a schedule of these conferences at investors.wm.com by selecting "Events & Presentations."

ABOUT WASTE MANAGEMENT

Waste Management, based in Houston, Texas, is the leading provider of comprehensive waste management environmental services in North America. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides collection, transfer, disposal services, and recycling and resource recovery. It is also a leading developer, operator and owner of landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States. The Company’s customers include residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers throughout North America. To learn more information about Waste Management, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
