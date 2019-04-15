Log in
Waste Management : Trash Collectors May Be Coming for Mom-and-Pops

0
04/15/2019 | 01:01pm EDT

By Lauren Silva Laughlin

The garbage big boys are bulking up. On Monday, the largest U.S. trash collector, Waste Management, picked off the fourth-heftiest in the sector, Advanced Disposal Services, in a $2.9 billion deal. Recent consolidation leaves only small players to scoop up.

Nearly a fifth of the industry is made up of private companies with annual revenue of less than $100 million, according to Oppenheimer. Acquisition sizes are tiny -- for Waste Management, smaller deals in existing markets run about $3 million. An industry roll-up in the past decade left 4,000 private operators.

Pressure to consolidate remains intense. China recently reduced the buying of recycled cardboard, which sent prices plummeting. As a result, companies such as Waste Management have been forced to look at how municipalities pay for services, among other things.

Going into a new town with some muscle can't hurt. With recent tax changes keeping valuations afloat, Waste Management's trash binge probably won't stop.

Write to Lauren Silva Laughlin at lauren.silvalaughlin@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED DISPOSAL SERVICES INC 18.85% 32.25 Delayed Quote.13.37%
WASTE MANAGEMENT 2.69% 104.552 Delayed Quote.14.38%
