Waterco : Business booms for Waterco's commercial sized filters

120 new team members for fibreglass filter division

Waterco (ASX:WAT) continues to assert its dominance in the water treatment industry by expanding its product line along with its manufacturing force. Such is the demand for its commercial fibreglass filters, that an additional 120 new staff have been employed over the last 12 months in the company's Malaysian fibreglass filter division, bringing the total headcount at its manufacturing plant to a total of 500. This is mainly to cope with the manufacturing of commercial fibreglass filters, which have a high labour content.

"Waterco is known around the world for pioneering reliable solutions for healthy, safe water environments - and the growth of the company's sales to the commercial aquatic and water treatment markets around the world is a testament to the global acceptance of Waterco's commercial filters," says group marketing director Bryan Goh.

"Waterco's digitally controlled filament winding machines faultlessly wind in a three-axis configuration, producing continuous strands that create a vessel with flawless consistency, superior quality.

"This produces a commercial filter that is free from welds or seams or special tank linings that typically corrode or electrolyse. Furthermore, our winding technology further strengthens the fibreglass structure so it can withstand a working pressure of up to 1,000 kPa (150psi)."

Integrated Quality and Environmental Management System (IMS)

Known for being an environmentally sensitive manufacturer, Waterco's latest initiative aims to further reduce water, power and chemical consumption in the aquaculture, swimming pool and spa and water filtration sectors.

"Our globally respected brand has become synonymous with environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility - and we take that reputation very seriously," explains Bryan. "We recently took the additional step of implementing an Integrated Management System (IMS) that is based on the ISO 9001 Quality Management System Certification, and the ISO 14001 Environmental Management System Certification - two of the world's most recognisable certifications."

This new product-related environmental protection requires strict oversight in all phases of Waterco's product life cycles - from conception, development, manufacture and use, to its end-of-life treatment.

"Our intention in implementing the IMS is to make a positive, long-lasting difference for our employees, the environment, and for future generations," adds Bryan.