Waterco : manufactures the world's first microfibre pool broom

Aqua Fingers® invented by stay-at-home mum set to revolutionise the pool industry

Pool product manufacturer Waterco (ASX:WAT) has released a world-first swimming pool broom engineered specifically for smooth surface pools. Designed by stay-at-home mum Connie Gerace and licensed and manufactured exclusively by Waterco, the granted patent Aqua Fingers® Multi-purpose Microfibre Broom is set to revolutionise the industry by making maintenance quicker and easier.

'This is a truly innovative addition to the pool cleaning accessories category,' says group marketing director Bryan Goh. 'Nylon pool brooms have been in circulation for 80 years and consumers haven't had a choice of broom that better suits the make of their pool, until now.'

Engineered for service professionals and available to pool owners who are looking for quality equipment built to last, Aqua Fingers® features a high-density microfibre attachment to gently remove dirt and algae. The multi-purpose design also includes a flexible body and curved underbelly, which ensures no nooks or crannies are missed.

'This provides more angles of operation, making it quicker and easier to clean smooth surfaces,' Bryan explains. 'Furthermore, Aqua Fingers® is made from flexible ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), which enables pool owners to clean hard-to-reach places.'

Stay-at-home mum's lightbulb moment

In January 2017, Connie Gerace from Abbotsbury in Western Sydney, NSW returned home from a four-day vacation to find her fibreglass pool was lined with algae on the walls and floor. ​

'I tried sweeping it off with my pool broom, but it proved unsuccessful,' she recalls. 'The next day I called our local pool guy to come over and after treating it with chlorine, I asked if there was a better way to clean it. He replied, 'If you come up with an idea, let me know.' That's when a lightbulb went off in my head.'

That night, Connie tied a microfibre cloth to a broom and used it to wipe away the algae on the surface of her pool. 'I could see it working and, even though I had no idea where to start, I believed in my idea.'

After developing a prototype with an industrial designer and pitching her idea to industry experts, Connie approached Waterco's R&D division, including domestic water care product manager George Flory and senior engineer Pradeep Tandon, who immediately saw the potential in her unique invention.

'As a pool owner, I know how important it is to keep the water clean, inviting and easy to maintain,' she says. 'With Aqua Fingers®, all it takes is a quick sweep to dislodge dirt or algae.'

Special features of Waterco's Aqua Fingers® Multi-purpose Microfibre Broom:

Made from flexible ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), which makes it easier to clean curved corners, ridges, crevices and steps

Premium microfibre chenille attachment is gentle on smooth surfaces

Ideal for cleaning fibreglass, tiled and vinyl lined pools

Suitable for cleaning glass fences, windows, pool covers and pool coping

Replacement chenille attachment available

Aqua Fingers® has patents pending in New Zealand, Europe, the United Kingdom, and USA.