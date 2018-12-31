Waters Corporation : Presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Christopher J. O’Connell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporation’s website www.waters.com in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.”

About Waters

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 27 countries, including 11 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

