WATERS CORPORATION (WAT)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 12/31 07:44:09 pm
188.04 USD   +1.78%
01/18WATERS CORPORATION : annual earnings release
2017WATERS CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
2016WATERS CORPORATION : quaterly earnings release
Waters Corporation : Presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

12/31/2018 | 06:30pm CET

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Christopher J. O’Connell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San Francisco on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by logging on to Waters Corporation’s website www.waters.com in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.”

About Waters

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 27 countries, including 11 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 2 408 M
EBIT 2018 738 M
Net income 2018 612 M
Finance 2018 850 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 23,66
P/E ratio 2019 20,90
EV / Sales 2018 5,46x
EV / Sales 2019 5,09x
Capitalization 13 995 M
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 193 $
Spread / Average Target 4,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher James O'Connell Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
David A. Terricciano Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Sherry L. Buck Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Michael J. Berendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-4.36%13 724
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC17.15%87 750
DANAHER CORPORATION9.71%70 062
INTUITIVE SURGICAL29.12%52 758
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION39.85%46 606
ILLUMINA36.50%43 122
