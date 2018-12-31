Waters Corporation : Presentation at the 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference to Be Audio Webcast Live

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Christopher J. O’Connell, Chairman and
Chief Executive Officer, will speak to the investment community at the
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference at the Westin St. Francis Hotel in San
Francisco on Monday, January 7, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time.
Interested investors can access the live webcast of the presentation by
logging on to Waters Corporation’s website www.waters.com
in the investor relations’ section and clicking on “J.P. Morgan
Healthcare Conference.”
About Waters
Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty
measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and
thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food
sciences for 60 years. With approximately 7,000 employees worldwide,
Waters operates directly in 27 countries, including 11 manufacturing
facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.
