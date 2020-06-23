Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Waters Corporation    WAT

WATERS CORPORATION

(WAT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waters : Extends the Capability and Power of its High-Resolution Mass Spectrometers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/23/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Enhancements for the Waters Xevo G2-XS QTof, SYNAPT XS and SELECT SERIES Cyclic IMS Instruments Accelerate Biomedical and Pharmaceutical Research

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) announced today a new fragmentation technique and an imaging option for its high-resolution mass spectrometers giving research scientists working across a broad range of end markets including biomedical, biopharmaceutical and food research, greater experimental freedom to explore the intricacies of peptides, proteins, and protein complexes.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005257/en/

The Waters Desorption Electrospray Ionization (DESI) imaging option (DESI XS) for Waters’ high-resolution mass spectrometers, opens up new paths of discovery for scientists investigating small molecule drug compounds for treating human disease (Photo: Business Wire)

The Waters Desorption Electrospray Ionization (DESI) imaging option (DESI XS) for Waters’ high-resolution mass spectrometers, opens up new paths of discovery for scientists investigating small molecule drug compounds for treating human disease (Photo: Business Wire)

“This is a time for science to step up and show what it can do for humanity,” said James Langridge, PhD, Senior Director, Advanced Mass Spectrometry, Waters Corporation. “Understanding the biology of disease and discovering new treatments requires us to continue innovating new and powerful capabilities for mass spectrometry so that scientists can accurately and confidently answer their scientific questions.”

New Fragmentation Option for Waters Cyclic IMS System

For its high-performance SELECT SERIES™ Cyclic™ IMS System, Waters will offer scientists the ability to probe the structure of proteins, peptides, glycans and other biomolecules with Electron Capture Dissociation (ECD), a fragmentation technique made available through a partnership with e-MSion, Inc. (Portland, Oregon).

ECD is an electron-based fragmentation technology that, combined with ion mobility mass spectrometry and Collision Induced Dissociation (CID) available with the Cyclic IMS System, gives scientists improved sequence coverage for native proteins and surrogate peptides and additional structural information about larger proteins that might not have been possible before.

The versatile Waters™ Cyclic IMS System is the only ion mobility time-of-flight mass spectrometer to perform scalable ion mobility separations and that is also capable of IMSn experiments (e.g. selecting an ion by IMS, fragmenting the ion, selecting a particular fragment by IMS and repeating the process) which derives detailed structural information about a single analyte.

“I am very impressed by the performance of the Waters Cyclic IMS system for resolving isomeric post-translationally modified peptides and their subsequent structural analysis by ECD MS/MS,” said Prof. Ole Nørregaard Jensen, Director, VILLUM Center for Bioanalytical Sciences of the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Southern Denmark. “The combination of cIMS and ECD MS/MS provides new opportunities for detailed structural characterization of modified peptides and large protein domains in biology, biomedicine and pharmacology.”

DESI XS Imaging Now Available on Waters SELECT SERIES Cyclic IMS, SYNAPT XS and Xevo G2-XS Time-of-Flight Mass Spectrometers

For the first time, the new Desorption Electrospray Ionization DESI XS source is available on the Waters SELECT SERIES Cyclic IMS, SYNAPT™ XS, and Xevo™ G2-XS QTof Mass Spectrometers. Waters acquired the rights to DESI™ IP from Prosolia, Inc. and the Purdue Research Foundation in 2018, making Waters the exclusive provider of this technology. The new Waters DESI XS source retains the performance of the original version and features enhanced reliability and user experience, making high quality MS imaging accessible to a broader range of scientists.

When coupled to a mass spectrometer, DESI XS produces a visual map of the spatial distribution of small molecule drugs, metabolites and lipids within a variety of sample and surface types. With DESI XS, scientists can image tissue samples, screen metabolites in bacterial colonies, identify individuals from fingerprints taken directly from various surfaces and examine cross-sections of natural products like roots and tubers.

As a direct ionization source, DESI XS eliminates the need for sample preparation and chromatography prior to the introduction of the sample into the mass spectrometer, saving scientists time, lab space and expense.

MassLynx Mass Spectrometry Software Now Interfaces with Skyline Software

For customers with Waters Xevo TQ-S micro and Xevo TQ-XS mass spectrometers running on MassLynx™ Software version 4.2, Waters is introducing a new interface to Skyline software, the freely-available, open source software for targeted proteomics. The interface will enable scientists to develop optimized LC-MS/MS multiple reaction monitoring (MRM) methods for the quantification of peptides or protein digests by the surrogate peptide approach. The MassLynx/Skyline interface is an easy-to-use tool for auto-optimizing and fine-tuning high-sensitivity MRM assays on tandem quadrupole mass spectrometers for bioanalytical or targeted proteomics experiments that are part of drug discovery research.

Product Availability

The ECD and DESI XS options for the SELECT SERIES Cyclic IMS System will ship in the fourth quarter of this year. Existing Waters Cyclic IMS customers will also be able to add these new options to their instruments at the same time. DESI XS is now available to ship with new Xevo G2-XS QTof and SYNAPT XS Systems. It is also available as an upgrade option for previously installed Xevo G2-XS QTof and SYNAPT XS systems.

The Waters MassLynx/Skyline interface is available now and can be downloaded for free from the Waters Marketplace.

Additional Resources:

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,000 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters, Cyclic, SELECT SERIES, Xevo, SYNAPT, DESI and MassLynx are trademarks of Waters Corporation.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WATERS CORPORATION
08:34aWATERS : Introduces the New Arc High-Performance Liquid Chromatograph to Help La..
BU
08:32aWATERS : Extends the Capability and Power of its High-Resolution Mass Spectromet..
BU
06/17WATERS CORP /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disc..
AQ
06/17WATERS CORPORATION : Announces CEO Succession Plan
BU
05/28WATERS CORPORATION : Presentation at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference..
BU
05/13WATERS CORP /DE/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
04/29WATERS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
04/28WATERS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/28WATERS CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Dire..
AQ
04/28WATERS CORPORATION (NYSE : WAT) Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 220 M - -
Net income 2020 466 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 383 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 487 M 11 487 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,80x
Nbr of Employees 7 467
Free-Float 38,2%
Chart WATERS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Waters Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATERS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 180,50 $
Last Close Price 185,55 $
Spread / Highest target 9,94%
Spread / Average Target -2,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher James O'Connell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flemming Ørnskov Non-Executive Chairman
Sherry L. Buck SVP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Edward W. Conard Independent Director
Michael J. Berendt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATERS CORPORATION-20.59%11 487
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC8.40%139 086
DANAHER CORPORATION12.69%123 615
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-0.61%68 683
ILLUMINA, INC.11.16%52 991
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION-20.46%51 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group