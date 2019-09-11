Log in
Waters : Mark Beaudouin to Retire as Waters General Counsel; Company Promotes Keeley Aleman

09/11/2019

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) today announced Mark T. Beaudouin is retiring as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary after 16 years leading the Company’s legal team. Current Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary, Keeley A. Aleman, will be promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, and a member of the Executive Committee, effective October 1, 2019. Mr. Beaudouin will remain with the company in an advisory role prior to retiring at the end of the year.

Keeley Aleman, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary for Waters Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

“On behalf of the board of directors and all Waters employees, I want to personally thank Mark for his immeasurable contributions to Waters’ success over the course of his distinguished career,” said Christopher J. O'Connell, Waters Corporation Chairman and CEO. "Mark has been a trusted, forward-looking advisor to the company throughout his tenure. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”

In his time with Waters, Mr. Beaudouin has been instrumental in the Company’s globalization initiatives, governance structure, counseling of Board of Directors and its committees, as well as creation of regulatory and government affairs functions. Mr. Beaudouin was recognized by Massachusetts Lawyer’s Weekly as a “Leader in the Law” in 2011, and honored by the New England Legal Foundation with the John G.L. Cabot award in 2018.

Mr. O'Connell added, "I am looking forward to working with Keeley as our next General Counsel. She is a highly talented, experienced and trusted lawyer and leader within Waters. Keeley’s promotion is a reflection of our robust talent development program and succession plan, and her leadership will enable our legal function to continue executing at the highest level. She will be a great addition to the Executive Committee, and will be a trusted advisor to me and our Board of Directors.”

Since joining Waters in 2006 as the Assistant General Counsel, Ms. Aleman has held legal roles of increasing responsibilities and focused on business transactions, commercial strategies, international development, compliance, corporate governance and organizational matters. Additionally, she has been an inspirational leader as co-chair of Waters Gender Diversity Network, the company’s first formal diversity engagement initiative fostering a balanced workforce in a supportive environment. Prior to joining Waters, she held corporate associate positions at Goodwin Procter, LLP, and Testa, Hurwitz & Thibeault, LLP.

Ms. Aleman holds a Juris Doctorate degree from Boston University School of Law, magna cum laude, and a Bachelor of Arts degree with honors from the University of California at Davis.

About Waters Corporation (www.waters.com)

Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials and food sciences for more than 60 years. With approximately 7,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Waters is a registered trademark of the Waters Corporation.


© Business Wire 2019
