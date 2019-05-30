Waters : Novel Cyclic IMS and New SYNAPT XS Lead Full Portfolio of Mass Spectrometry Innovations at ASMS

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today unveiled two new high resolution
mass spectrometry systems addressing the most challenging analytical
needs of leading R&D scientists at the 67th Conference on
Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics (ASMS), June
2 – 6 in Atlanta.
The first-of-its-kind Waters™ SELECT SERIES Cyclic™
IMS seamlessly integrates cyclic ion mobility (cIM) technology into
a high performance research-grade time-of-flight mass spectrometer
providing limitless experimental potential. Combining novel IMS
capability with significantly improved mass spectrometry (MS)
performance and enabling software, this platform allows leading
researchers to unlock the potential in scientific discovery.
The SYNAPT™
XS is a new highly flexible, high resolution mass spectrometer for
R&D labs focused on discovery applications which need the greatest
variety of analytical strategies to tackle inherently challenging
questions. By providing high-levels of flexibility through inlets and
acquisition modes, the SYNAPT XS delivers greater freedom of analytical
choice to support scientific creativity and technical success for any
application.
Waters’ full portfolio of MS innovations will be on display in Atlanta,
including the ASMS debut of the BioAccord™
LC-MS System for Biopharmaceuticals, a purposefully designed
solution that expands access to high-resolution time-of-flight mass
spectrometry, including multi attribute monitoring capabilities, to more
scientists who are analyzing critical quality attributes.
“The introduction of the Cyclic IMS and SYNAPT XS systems is an exciting
manifestation of our increased R&D investments at Waters, particularly
in mass spectrometry technologies,” said Chris O’Connell, Chairman and
CEO of Waters Corporation. “These powerful new technologies add to our
portfolio of recent Mass Spectrometry introductions such as the
BioAccord System, Vion™ IMS QTof and the ACQUITY™ QDa™ Detector, and
signal the accelerating pace of our exciting overall new product
development cycle at Waters.”
New SELECT SERIES Cyclic IMS
Ion mobility mass spectrometry is a proven technique to rapidly obtain
information for structural elucidation and significantly enhances system
peak capacity. Waters is a champion of this technology and leads the way
in instrument research and development. The SELECT SERIES Cyclic IMS
takes ion mobility separations to a new level by replacing the
traditional linear ion mobility region with a novel compact cyclic ion
guide. Ions traverse around the ion guide and with every pass, greater
ion mobility resolution is achieved. The innovative cyclic device
provides scalable, high-resolution ion mobility separations and
introduces the unique ability to perform ion mobility/ion mobility and
IMSn experiments, extending the benefits of routine ion
mobility.
“The improvements in ion mobility resolving power combined with the
flexibility of the instrument which allows IMSn experiments,
to select sub populations for further study, will be transformative for
our work,” said Dr. Kostas Thalassinos, a leading researcher at
University College London, who has recently published results describing
the benefits of the system for protein structural studies.
The Journal Analytical Chemistry documented the effectiveness and power
of the cyclic IMS instrument in a recent article titled: A
Cyclic Ion Mobility – Mass Spectrometry System.
New Research-Grade SYNAPT XS System
The SYNAPT XS is the newest iteration in the SYNAPT family of research
grade mass spectrometers. The SYNAPT family is known and acclaimed for
both its flexibility and its unique T-Wave IMS configuration, which
significantly extends the power of high-resolution analysis. IMS
capability on the SYNAPT increases the extent and confidence with which
a scientist can profile complex mixtures and characterize complex
molecules, and dramatically enhances sample definition.
The inherent power of SYNAPT is enhanced in the new SYNAPT XS with new
technology building blocks that provide increased sensitivity for
challenging compounds while further improving the levels of analytical
robustness at far superior mass resolution than previous models. In
addition, complementary modes of operation that increase analytical peak
capacity providing ‘clean and clear’ fragmentation data provide a truly
unique investigative toolbox for the interrogation of complex mixtures.
“Focused on discovery and characterization applications, the new SYNAPT
XS provides enhanced levels of sensitivity and mass resolution combined
with highly reproducible CCS measurements” said Joanne Ballantyne, PhD,
Principal Marketing Manager Mass Spectrometry Systems. “Unlike
competitors’ systems with restricted inlet options, scan function
limitations, or requiring multiple mass spectrometers, only Waters
offers an all-encompassing high-performing LC-MS solution which, by
design, provides greater freedom of analytical choice to support
scientific creativity.”
BioAccord LC-MS System for Biopharmaceutical Applications
The BioAccord
LC-MS System for Biopharmaceuticals continues to address critical
needs of biopharmaceutical customers by expanding access to
high-resolution time-of-flight mass spectrometry capabilities to more
scientists.
“Rollout of the BioAccord System continues to excite our
biopharmaceutical customers as they contend with increasing complexity
of their molecules and business models,” said Mike Wilson, Director,
Product Marketing Mass Spectrometry Systems. “The BioAccord System is a
holistic, purposefully designed, compliant LC-MS biopharmaceutical
solution with intelligence built into our newly designed, ACQUITY™ RDa
Detector. Given the inherent complexity of biologic molecules, the
BioAccord System promises to move routine monitoring out of centralized
MS labs and into the hands of more scientists by enabling more effective
and reproducible analysis of biotherapeutic protein attributes across
development and within quality control organizations."
Waters Presentations at ASMS 2019
Waters’ scientists will present more than 70 oral presentations and
posters at ASMS many of which demonstrate the capability of ion mobility
mass spectrometry for characterizing intact proteins, protein complexes,
peptide mixtures, saponins, oligonucleotides, and lubricant oils.
About Waters Corporation
Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), the world's leading specialty measurement
company, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal
analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for
more than 60 years. With approximately 7,200 employees worldwide, Waters
operates directly in 35 countries, including 15 manufacturing
facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.
