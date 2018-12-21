Log in
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/21/2018 | 07:56pm CET

WAUWATOSA, Wis., Dec. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On December 20, 2018, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on February 1, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 10, 2019.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield, and West Allis, Wisconsin and a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 47 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Contact: Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414.459.4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com


© GlobeNewswire 2018
