WATERSTONE FINANCIAL INC (WISCONSIN)

(WSBF)
06/18 03:59:57 pm
16.89 USD   +0.72%
Waterstone Financial Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

06/18/2019 | 03:11pm EDT

WAUWATOSA, Wis., June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 18, 2019, the Board of Directors of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSBF) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per common share, payable on August 2, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 12, 2019.

About Waterstone Financial, Inc.
Waterstone Financial, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company for WaterStone Bank. WaterStone Bank was established in 1921 and offers a full suite of personal and business banking products. The Bank has branches in Wauwatosa, Brookfield, Fox Point/North Shore, Franklin/Hales Corners, Germantown/Menomonee Falls, Greenfield, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc/Lake Country, Pewaukee, Waukesha/Brookfield, and West Allis, Wisconsin and a commercial lending office in Minneapolis, Minnesota. WaterStone Bank is the parent company to Waterstone Mortgage, which has the ability to lend in 47 states. For more information about WaterStone Bank, go to http://www.wsbonline.com.

Contact:

Mark R. Gerke
Chief Financial Officer
414.459.4012
markgerke@wsbonline.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
