Watford Holdings Ltd.

WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.

(WTRE)
Trump says Huawei is a security risk as NATO seeks secure 5G

12/04/2019 | 09:41pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A Huawei company logo is pictured at the Shenzhen International Airport in Shenzhen

WATFORD, England (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that Chinese telecommunication firm Huawei was a security risk after NATO said it needed secure next-generation 5G technology.

In what some have compared to the Cold War arms race, the United States is worried that 5G dominance would give any global competitor such as China an advantage Washington is not ready to accept.

"I do think it's a security risk, it's a security danger," Trump said.

"And I spoke to Italy and they look like they are not going to go forward with that. I spoke to other countries, they are not going to go forward. Everybody I've spoken to is not going to go forward," Trump said.

NATO leaders said on Wednesday that it needed secure 5G communications.

"NATO and Allies, within their respective authority, are committed to ensuring the security of our communications, including 5G, recognising the need to rely on secure and resilient systems," NATO said in a summit declaration.

"We have declared space an operational domain for NATO, recognising its importance in keeping us safe and tackling security challenges, while upholding international law."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and John Chalmers, Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 679 M
EBIT 2019 95,1 M
Net income 2019 76,7 M
Debt 2019 615 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,59x
P/E ratio 2020 7,46x
EV / Sales2019 1,72x
EV / Sales2020 2,02x
Capitalization 555 M
Chart WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Watford Holdings Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 30,80  $
Last Close Price 25,92  $
Spread / Highest target 31,2%
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fredrick Rathgeber Chief Executive Officer and Director
Jonathan D. Levy President & Chief Risk Officer
Walter L. Harris Chairman
Laurence B. Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Robert L. Hawley Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATFORD HOLDINGS LTD.0.00%557
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG AG34.09%40 279
SWISS RE16.79%30 827
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG40.61%22 135
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD22.07%10 841
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.33.36%8 266
