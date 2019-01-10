Log in
2017WATKIN JONES PLC : annual sales release
Watkin Jones : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

01/10/2019 | 02:16am EST

For immediate release

10 January 2019

Watkin Jones plc

('Watkin Jones' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Watkin Jones plc (AIM:WJG), a leading UK developer and constructor of multi occupancy property assets, with a focus on the student accommodation and Build to Rent sectors, is pleased to announce that Liz Reilly has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board, with effect from 21 January 2019. Liz will become Chair of the Group's Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominations Committee.

Liz brings with her nearly 20 years of Executive Director experience at large scale UK businesses including J Sainsbury PLC and FCC Environment. Most recently, she has spent eight years as Group Human Resources Director of FTSE 100 listed Segro PLC, the owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and light industrial property. As part of her role at Segro PLC, she has gained valuable experience supporting the Remuneration Committee Chair.

Grenville Turner, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Watkin Jones plc, said:'We are delighted to welcome Liz to the Board. She brings with her significant experience working as part of large scale businesses, and her strategic insights will undoubtedly bring value to the Watkin Jones Board. We look forward to working with Liz as we continue to develop our growing business.'

AIM disclosures

Liz McGee Reilly, aged 55, currently does not hold, or has previously held, any directorships and partnerships in the last five years. There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

- Ends -

For further information:

Watkin Jones plc

Grenville Turner, Independent Non-Executive Chairman

Richard Simpson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1248 362 516

Phil Byrom, Chief Financial Officer

www.watkinjonesplc.com

Peel Hunt LLP(Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Mike Bell / Justin Jones

www.peelhunt.com

Jefferies Hoare Govett(Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Max Jones / Will Souter

www.jefferies.com

Media enquiries:

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Richard Oldworth

Jamie Hooper / Steph Watson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

watkinjones@buchanan.uk.com

www.buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

Watkin Jones is a leading UK developer and constructor of multi occupancy residential property assets, with a focus on the student accommodation and Build to Rent sectors. The Group has strong relationships with institutional investors, and a good reputation for successful, on-time-delivery of high quality developments. Since 1999, Watkin Jones has delivered 38,000 student beds across 117 sites, making it a key player and leader in the UK purpose built student accommodation market. In addition, the Fresh Property Group, the Group's specialist accommodation management company, manages over 15,000 student beds and Build to Rent apartments on behalf of its institutional clients. Watkin Jones has also been responsible for over 80 residential developments, ranging from starter homes to executive housing and apartments. The Group is now expanding its operations into the Build to Rent sector.

The Group's competitive advantage lies in its experienced management team and business model, which enables it to offer an end-to-end solution for investors, delivered entirely in-house with minimal reliance on third parties, across the entire life cycle of an asset.

Watkin Jones was admitted to trading on AIM in March 2016 with the ticker WJG.L. For additional information please visit: www.watkinjonesplc.com

Disclaimer

Watkin Jones plc published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 07:13:20 UTC
