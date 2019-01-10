Watkin Jones : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

For immediate release 10 January 2019

Watkin Jones plc

('Watkin Jones' or the 'Group')

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

Watkin Jones plc (AIM:WJG), a leading UK developer and constructor of multi occupancy property assets, with a focus on the student accommodation and Build to Rent sectors, is pleased to announce that Liz Reilly has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Board, with effect from 21 January 2019. Liz will become Chair of the Group's Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee and Nominations Committee.

Liz brings with her nearly 20 years of Executive Director experience at large scale UK businesses including J Sainsbury PLC and FCC Environment. Most recently, she has spent eight years as Group Human Resources Director of FTSE 100 listed Segro PLC, the owner, asset manager and developer of modern warehousing and light industrial property. As part of her role at Segro PLC, she has gained valuable experience supporting the Remuneration Committee Chair.

Grenville Turner, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Watkin Jones plc, said:'We are delighted to welcome Liz to the Board. She brings with her significant experience working as part of large scale businesses, and her strategic insights will undoubtedly bring value to the Watkin Jones Board. We look forward to working with Liz as we continue to develop our growing business.'

AIM disclosures

Liz McGee Reilly, aged 55, currently does not hold, or has previously held, any directorships and partnerships in the last five years. There is no other information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Schedule 2 paragraph (g) or Rule 17 of the AIM Rules for Companies.

