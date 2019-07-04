Watkin Jones : Director/PDMR Shareholding and TVR

For immediate release 4 July 2019

Watkin Jones plc

('Watkin Jones', the 'Group' or the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Total Voting Rights

Watkin Jones plc (AIM: WJG), a leading UK developer and constructor of multi occupancy property assets, with a focus on the student accommodation and build to rent sectors, announces that on 1 July 2019, Richard Simpson, Chief Executive Officer, exercised 453,224 awards granted over ordinary shares of 1 penny each in the Company (the 'Ordinary Shares') under the Watkin Jones Recruitment Plan (the 'Awards').

Accordingly, application has been made for 453,224 new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM ('Admission'). It is expected that Admission will become effective and that dealings will commence in the New Ordinary Shares at 8.00 a.m. on 5 July 2019.

In conjunction with the exercise of the Awards, Mr Simpson sold 216,900 Ordinary Shares in order to pay the option price for the shares of 1 penny per share and to discharge the tax liabilities arising as the table below summarises:

Award Number of Ordinary Shares exercised under the Awards Number of Ordinary Shares sold to pay the option price and discharge tax liabilities Balance of Ordinary Shares retained 2015 Buyout Award 92,480 Nil 92,480 2016 Buyout Award 360,744 216,900 143,844

The 2016 Awards are subject to a two year holding period from their vesting date of 23 June 2019. In addition, no further sale of the retained Ordinary Shares relating to the Awards referenced above will be permitted until such time as Mr Simpson holds a value of Ordinary Shares equivalent to 200% of his salary.

Following the transactions, Mr Simpson has an interest in 236,324 Ordinary Shares representing 0.09 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTR 5.6.1R) the Company hereby notifies the market that immediately following this transaction its issued share capital will consist of 255,722,099 Ordinary Shares of 1 penny each. Shareholders may use this figure as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The information below (set out in accordance with the requirements of EU Market Abuse Regulation) provides further detail:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Simpson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Watkin Jones plc b) LEI 2138009X19O21NU5SG79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Awards over ordinary shares of 1 pence each Identification code ISIN: GB00BD6RF223 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of awards over Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1 penny 453,224 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 453,224 - Price £4,532.24 e) Date of the transaction 1 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Simpson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Watkin Jones plc b) LEI 2138009X19O21NU5SG79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 1 pence each Identification code ISIN: GB00BD6RF223 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 206.1p 205.0p 44,400 172,500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 216,900 - Price £445,132.37 e) Date of the transaction 3 July 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

