Watkin Jones : Notice of Results

WATKIN JONES PLC

(WJG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 04/30 11:35:06 am
172.2 GBp   +0.12%
For immediate release

1 May 2020

Watkin Jones plc

('Watkin Jones' or the 'Group')

Notice of Results

Watkin Jones plc (AIM:WJG), the UK's leading developer and manager of residential for rent, with a focus on the student accommodation and Build to Rent sectors, will report its Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020 on Tuesday, 19 May 2020.

There will be a conference call for sell-side analysts at 09:30am on the day of results, hosted by CEO Richard Simpson and CFO Phil Byrom. Please contact Buchanan at watkinjones@buchanan.uk.comif you would like to receive the dial in details.

- Ends -

For further information:

Watkin Jones plc

Richard Simpson, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1248 362 516

Phil Byrom, Chief Financial Officer

www.watkinjonesplc.com

Peel Hunt LLP(Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Mike Bell / Ed Allsopp

www.peelhunt.com

Jefferies Hoare Govett(Joint Corporate Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Max Jones / Will Soutar

www.jefferies.com

Media enquiries:

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Richard Oldworth

Jamie Hooper / Steph Watson

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

watkinjones@buchanan.uk.com

www.buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

Watkin Jones is the UK's leading developer and manager of residential for rent, with a focus on the student accommodation and Build to Rent sectors. The Group has strong relationships with institutional investors, and a reputation for successful, on-time-delivery of high quality developments. Since 1999, Watkin Jones has delivered 41,000 student beds across 123 sites, making it a key player and leader in the UK purpose built student accommodation market. In addition, the Fresh Property Group, the Group's specialist accommodation management company, manages nearly 18,000 student beds and Build to Rent apartments on behalf of its institutional clients. Watkin Jones has also been responsible for over 80 residential developments, ranging from starter homes to executive housing and apartments. The Group is now expanding its operations into the Build to Rent sector.

The Group's competitive advantage lies in its experienced management team and business model, which enables it to offer an end-to-end solution for investors, delivered entirely in-house with minimal reliance on third parties, across the entire life cycle of an asset.

Watkin Jones was admitted to trading on AIM in March 2016 with the ticker WJG.L. For additional information please visit www.watkinjonesplc.com

Disclaimer

Watkin Jones plc published this content on 01 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 May 2020 06:13:07 UTC
