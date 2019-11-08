Watkin Jones : Result of placing of shares in Watkin Jones plc

8 November 2019

Result of placing of ordinary shares in Watkin Jones plc ('Watkin Jones' or the 'Company')

Further to the announcement released on 8 November 2019 by the trustees of the Glyn & Jennifer Watkin Jones 1992 A&M Settlement and the Watkin Jones Will Trust (together the 'Sellers'), Jefferies International Limited ('Jefferies') and Peel Hunt LLP ('Peel Hunt') (together the 'Banks') announce that pursuant to the Placing, the Sellers have sold an aggregate of 25,000,000 ordinary shares (the 'Placing Shares') in the share capital of Watkin Jones, by way of an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors at a price of 210 pence per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of £52.5 million.

Following the completion of the Placing, the Sellers, in addition to Mr Mark Watkin Jones, will hold 45,584,407 million ordinary shares in the capital of Watkin Jones, representing approximately 18.0 per cent. of the Company's entire issued share capital. These shares are subject to a 180-day lock-up undertaking (subject to certain customary exceptions).

Peel Hunt and Jefferies acted as Joint Bookrunners in connection with the Placing.

Enquiries: Jefferies Lee Morton Luca Erpici Oliver Berwin Max Jones +44 (0) 20 7029 8000 Peel Hunt Alastair Rae Sohail Akbar Mike Bell Ed Allsopp +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

