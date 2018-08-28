Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Watkin Jones PLC    WJG   GB00BD6RF223

WATKIN JONES PLC (WJG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/24 05:35:04 pm
194.8 GBp   -2.60%
08:17aWATKIN JONES : Update on Student Accommodation and Build to Rent
PU
06/04WATKIN JONES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/22WATKIN JONES : Half Year Results
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Watkin Jones : Update on Student Accommodation and Build to Rent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 08:17am CEST

For immediate release

28 August 2018

Watkin Jones plc

('Watkin Jones' or the 'Group')

Update on Student Accommodation and Build to Rent developments

Watkin Jones plc (AIM:WJG), a leading UK developer and constructor of multi occupancy property assets, with a focus on the student accommodation and build to rent sectors, announces that is has exchanged contracts to acquire a site in Wembley, London from Kelaty Propco Limited (a joint venture ultimately owned by Singapore incorporated Lum Chang Holdings Limited and Sin Heng Chang Private Ltd) (the 'Vendor'). The site benefits from an existing planning consent for a 599 bed student accommodation scheme, which will be developed by the Group for delivery in time for the 2021/22 academic year.

In addition, as part of the arrangement, the Group has entered into a development agreement with the Vendor to deliver 300 build to rent apartments on an adjoining site, to be completed in March 2021.

The securing of this opportunity in Wembley represents a significant addition to the Group's FY 2021 student accommodation and build to rent delivery pipelines.

- Ends -

For further information:

Watkin Jones plc

Mark Watkin Jones, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +44 (0) 1248 362 516

Phil Byrom, Chief Financial Officer

www.watkinjonesplc.com

Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Advisor & Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Mike Bell / Justin Jones

www.peelhunt.com

Jefferies Hoare Govett (Joint Broker)

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Max Jones / Will Soutar

www.jefferies.com

Media enquiries:

Buchanan

Henry Harrison-Topham / Richard Oldworth

Jamie Hooper / Steph Watson / Catriona Flint

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

watkinjones@buchanan.uk.com

www.buchanan.uk.com

Notes to Editors

Watkin Jones is a leading UKdeveloper and constructor of multi occupancy property assets, with a focus on the student accommodation and build to rent sectors. The Group has strong relationships with institutional investors, and a reputation for successful, on-time-delivery of high quality developments. Since 1999, Watkin Jones has delivered more than 34,500 student beds across 107 sites. In addition, Fresh Property Group, the Group's specialist accommodation management company, manages more than 16,000 student beds on behalf of its institutional clients. Watkin Jones has also been responsible for over 50 residential developments, ranging from starter homes to executive housing and apartments. The Group is now expanding its development and management operations into the build to rent sector.

The Group's competitive advantage lies in its experienced management team and business model, which enables it to offer an end-to-end solution for investors, delivered entirely in-house with minimal reliance on third parties, across the entire life cycle of an asset.

Watkin Jones was admitted to trading on AIM in March 2016 with the ticker WJG.L. For additional information please visit: www.watkinjonesplc.com.

Disclaimer

Watkin Jones plc published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 06:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WATKIN JONES PLC
08:17aWATKIN JONES : Update on Student Accommodation and Build to Rent
PU
06/04WATKIN JONES : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
05/22WATKIN JONES : Half Year Results
PU
05/19WATKIN JONES : appoints Richard Simpson as its new CEO
AQ
05/18WATKIN JONES : Appointment of Chief Executive Officer
PU
05/18WATKIN JONES : Update on Build to Rent Developments
PU
05/18WATKIN JONES : Developer Watkin Jones reveals identity of first ever chief execu..
AQ
02/13WATKIN JONES : Result of Annual General Meeting
PU
01/19WATKIN JONES : Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PU
01/15WATKIN JONES : CEO succession
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 339 M
EBIT 2018 46,7 M
Net income 2018 38,7 M
Finance 2018 60,3 M
Yield 2018 3,76%
P/E ratio 2018 12,77
P/E ratio 2019 12,21
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,11x
Capitalization 513 M
Chart WATKIN JONES PLC
Duration : Period :
Watkin Jones PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATKIN JONES PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 2,45  GBP
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mark Watkin Jones Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Grenville Turner Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Philip Martin Byrom Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Simon Timothy Laffin Independent Non-Executive Director
Alex Pease Director-Group Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATKIN JONES PLC-11.25%661
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP8.79%48 423
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-8.66%43 119
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.0.20%34 134
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-18.41%33 674
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-18.12%25 700
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.