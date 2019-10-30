Log in
WATPAC LIMITED

WATPAC LIMITED

(WTP)
News 
News

Watpac : Leadership transition to drive Australian vision

10/30/2019 | 11:07pm EDT

Watpac has announced the appointment of construction industry leader Jean-Pol Bouharmont as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Jean-Pol moves from his previous role as Watpac's Chief Operations Officer to CEO and will continue to be based at Watpac's head office in Brisbane.

Speaking on the appointment, BESIX Group Chief Executive Officer, Rik Vandenberghe, acknowledged Jean-Pol's extensive international contracting experience and commitment to Watpac's future success.

'Jean-Pol moved to Australia with his wife earlier this year and brings more than 30 years of leadership and complex construction experience to Watpac, including significant achievements in the Middle East and Europe having delivered the Burj Khalifa in Dubai and Ferrari World and Cleveland Clinic in Abu Dhabi,' Mr Vandenberghe said.

'With an iconic portfolio of work and intimate knowledge of the BESIX Group's operations and resources, Jean-Pol will work closely with the Watpac team to continue to deliver quality projects while investigating new and innovative opportunities for Watpac's people and clients.'

Mr Bouharmont affirmed his optimism for the future and the ongoing integration of BESIX's global expertise across all types of building, civil, and marine design and construction projects for Watpac clients.

'Watpac has secured more than AUD$900 million in new contracts this year and is currently delivering more than AUD$1.5 billion in projects along Australia's east coast - from schools to hospitals to office towers and airport works.

'Our future success will come from a combination of Watpac's existing local strengths coupled with BESIX's international capabilities, particularly in design and value engineering.

'With this combination, Watpac is on track to deliver sustainable, smart and forward-thinking solutions to the Australian market,' Mr Bouharmont said.

On behalf of the Watpac Board, Rik Vandenberghe thanked Ben O'Rourke for his service to Watpac, acknowledging that while he was only with the company for a short time, Ben is parting on very good terms and wished him the very best for his future.

-ENDS-

Enquiries: Rhianne Bell, Watpac Corporate Affairs Manager on +61 (0)411 502 857.

Disclaimer

Watpac Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 03:06:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Ben O'Rourke Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pol Bouharmont Chief Operating Officer
Mark A. Baker CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
Carlo Schreurs Non-Executive Director
Martin G. Monro Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATPAC LIMITED36.84%0
VINCI38.54%62 112
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION-5.96%31 846
LARSEN & TOUBRO LTD1.23%28 909
FERROVIAL48.35%21 371
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-17.64%19 727
