Watpac : commences work on Qantas Founders Museum Airpark Roof Project

Work has commenced on Qantas Founders Museum's $11.3 million Luminescent Longreach Stage 1: Airpark Roof Project with the installation of the structure's footings underway.

The Luminescent Longreach Stage One Airpark Roof Project is the first of a two stage process to create a new light and sound experience at Qantas Founders Museum.

Stage One of the project will see the construction of a 8072m2 roof cover over the Museum's aircraft including the Boeing 747, Boeing 707, Catalina Flying Boat and Super Constellation.

Watpac has been appointed to deliver the project and have begun placing the footings for the roof structure, with this initial work expected to be completed by the end of April 2019.

Once the footings are in place, prefabrication of the main structure of the roof will continue offsite so as to not disrupt the Museum's busier months of visitation from May to September 2019.

From late September 2019 major work will commence onsite with completion of the roof structure expected in May 2020.

Qantas Founders Museum CEO Tony Martin said it was an exciting time for the project and Museum.

'We have been planning and working on the Luminescent Longreach Project for over two years and it is wonderful to see this project underway.'

'The Luminescent Longreach Project will have a substantial impact on our museum, visitors, community and displays - we cannot wait to see it completed.'

'The completion of this project in 2020 is significant for our Museum as we plan to host a series of events in 2020 to celebrate the centenary of Qantas,' Mr Martin said.

Watpac Managing Director, Martin Monro, said the company was delighted to be delivering this important project for the region.

'The Qantas Founders Museum captures the imagination and history of a truly iconic Australian business, and Watpac is proud to be playing a part in ensuring the experience can be enjoyed by many well into the future,' Mr Monro said.

The $11.3 million Stage 1 component is fully funded by the Australian Government, with an official sod turn event due to take place with Federal Member for Maranoa David Littleproud on Friday 10 May.

Stage One of the Project includes the construction of a 8072m2 square roof, viewing platform 9.5 m above ground level with access via a lift and stairs, lighting for night tours, footpaths, landscaping and fencing.

Once completed the roof will provide protection to the Museum's visitors and aircraft from the harsh weather conditions experienced by Longreach.

Stage 2 of the project includes the construction of a walkway around the aircraft and light and sound show night experience.

Once both Stage 1 and 2 are completed, Qantas Founders Museum is expected to increase its visitor numbers by 33%.