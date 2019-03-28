Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Watpac Limited    WTP   AU000000WTP5

WATPAC LIMITED

(WTP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Watpac : set to build Poly Centre Sydney

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 01:20am EDT

Poly Australia has officially appointed Australian construction firm Watpac with the major contract for Poly Centre at 210 George Street, Sydney, with demolition to officially kick off in the coming weeks.

Watpac joined Poly Australia in September 2018, undertaking early contracting works for the boutique office project in Sydney's CBD.

The team at Poly Australia, together with the team at Watpac are excited to see the building take shape, and on schedule for delivery in Q4 2021.

The first stage, demolition and preparation of the site, is expected to be completed by September 2019, with construction beginning soon after.

Completion of Poly Centre Sydney has been timed to capitalize on the tight Sydney leasing market and desire for boutique office space amongst tenants. A stake in the development, Poly Australia's first commercial office building internationally, will be offered to investors as the company makes steps to expand their asset management operations globally.

Poly Australia's Managing Director Arthur Wang said the group is proud to be working alongside such a well-established company in Watpac.

'Watpac has showcased a proven track record of projects dotted throughout not only Sydney's CBD, but also throughout the country. Their commitment to delivering consistent quality projects across Australia was paramount to our decision to work together, and after a successful early works contract period, we couldn't be more confident to work alongside such a quality Australian brand,' he said.

Watpac General Manager Construction Nick Saclley said the Group was looking forward to commencing work on site following a successful Early Contractor Involvement process.

'We've been working with Poly Australia since September to ensure a design and construction process that is of the highest calibre and brings their vision for this building to life,' Mr Saclley said.

'Poly Centre will be an eye-catching addition to Sydney's George Street and we're delighted to be delivering this exceptional commercial project.'

Poly Centre Sydney, expected to be completed in late 2021, will form part of the transformation of Sydney's Circular Quay district, taking shape alongside brand new ferry wharves, light rail and a raft of redevelopment including AMP's Quay Quarter and Lendlease's Circular Quay Tower.

Both Poly Australia and Watpac look forward to continuing to work together to play a key part in Circular Quay's exciting transformation.

Disclaimer

Watpac Limited published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 05:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WATPAC LIMITED
01:20aWATPAC : set to build Poly Centre Sydney
PU
03/26WATPAC : retains Townsville 400 naming rights
PU
03/11WATPAC : Erin O'Herlihy shortlisted for NAWIC 2019 International Woman's Day Res..
AQ
03/08WATPAC : Erin O'Herlihy shortlisted for NAWIC 2019 International Woman's Day Res..
PU
2018WATPAC LIMITED : - Suspension from Official Quotation
AQ
2018WATPAC : BESIX Notice of Compulsory Acquisition
AQ
2018WATPAC : awarded ACU Saint Teresa of Kolkata Building contract
AQ
2018WATPAC : awarded $206m contract with ACU
AQ
2018WATPAC LIMITED : - Potential sale of Civil and Mining business
AQ
2018WATPAC : BESIX acquires controlling interest in Watpac
AQ
More news
Financials (AUD)
Chart WATPAC LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Watpac Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus
Number of Analysts
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Martin G. Monro CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Peter Lawrence Watson Chairman
Mark A. Baker CFO, Secretary & Head-Investor Relations
Garret Jones Dixon Non-Executive Director
Carlo Schreurs Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATPAC LIMITED36.84%0
VINCI19.74%57 986
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION4.91%37 392
LARSEN & TOUBRO-4.50%27 943
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION CO LTD11.40%26 199
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LTD2.58%23 779
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.