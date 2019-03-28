Watpac : set to build Poly Centre Sydney

Poly Australia has officially appointed Australian construction firm Watpac with the major contract for Poly Centre at 210 George Street, Sydney, with demolition to officially kick off in the coming weeks.

Watpac joined Poly Australia in September 2018, undertaking early contracting works for the boutique office project in Sydney's CBD.

The team at Poly Australia, together with the team at Watpac are excited to see the building take shape, and on schedule for delivery in Q4 2021.

The first stage, demolition and preparation of the site, is expected to be completed by September 2019, with construction beginning soon after.

Completion of Poly Centre Sydney has been timed to capitalize on the tight Sydney leasing market and desire for boutique office space amongst tenants. A stake in the development, Poly Australia's first commercial office building internationally, will be offered to investors as the company makes steps to expand their asset management operations globally.

Poly Australia's Managing Director Arthur Wang said the group is proud to be working alongside such a well-established company in Watpac.

'Watpac has showcased a proven track record of projects dotted throughout not only Sydney's CBD, but also throughout the country. Their commitment to delivering consistent quality projects across Australia was paramount to our decision to work together, and after a successful early works contract period, we couldn't be more confident to work alongside such a quality Australian brand,' he said.

Watpac General Manager Construction Nick Saclley said the Group was looking forward to commencing work on site following a successful Early Contractor Involvement process.

'We've been working with Poly Australia since September to ensure a design and construction process that is of the highest calibre and brings their vision for this building to life,' Mr Saclley said.

'Poly Centre will be an eye-catching addition to Sydney's George Street and we're delighted to be delivering this exceptional commercial project.'

Poly Centre Sydney, expected to be completed in late 2021, will form part of the transformation of Sydney's Circular Quay district, taking shape alongside brand new ferry wharves, light rail and a raft of redevelopment including AMP's Quay Quarter and Lendlease's Circular Quay Tower.

Both Poly Australia and Watpac look forward to continuing to work together to play a key part in Circular Quay's exciting transformation.