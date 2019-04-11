Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Watsco Inc    WSO

WATSCO INC

(WSO)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 04/10 04:01:04 pm
142.5 USD   -1.53%
07:31aWatsco to Host 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call April 23, 2019
GL
04/04WATSCO : Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply
AQ
04/01WATSCO : Declares $1.60 Quarterly Dividend
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Watsco to Host 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call April 23, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

MIAMI, April 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2019 first quarter earnings results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer session with senior management team.

The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at http://www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on April 23, 2019. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to:  http://dpregister.com/10130564

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

______________

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 571 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today’s government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home. Additional information about Watsco may be found at http://www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan
Senior Vice President
(305) 714-4102
e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

Watsco Logo.JPG


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WATSCO INC
07:31aWatsco to Host 2019 First Quarter Earnings Call April 23, 2019
GL
04/05WATSCO INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/04WATSCO : Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply
AQ
04/01WATSCO : Declares $1.60 Quarterly Dividend
AQ
02/28WATSCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
02/27WATSCO : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Co..
AQ
02/14WATSCO : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/14WATSCO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
02/14Watsco Reports Record Results in 2018, Marking its 30-Year Anniversary in HVA..
GL
02/05WATSCO : to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 723 M
EBIT 2019 391 M
Net income 2019 231 M
Finance 2019 36,7 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 21,26
P/E ratio 2020 19,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Capitalization 5 351 M
Chart WATSCO INC
Duration : Period :
Watsco Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATSCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 156 $
Spread / Average Target 9,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert H. Nahmad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron J. Nahmad President & Director
Ana M. Menendez Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven Rupp Chief Technology Officer
Bob L. Moss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATSCO INC2.41%5 351
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.15.14%34 615
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL20.81%32 678
MELROSE INDUSTRIES12.45%11 726
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.24.68%10 757
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB38.80%6 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About