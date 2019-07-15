Log in
WATSCO INC

(WSO)
07/12 04:02:01 pm
164.84 USD   +1.39%
08:20aWATSCO : to Host 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call July 18, 2019
PU
07:31aWatsco to Host 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call July 18, 2019
GL
07/15WATSCO INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Watsco : to Host 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call July 18, 2019

07/15/2019 | 08:20am EDT

MIAMI, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2019 second quarter earnings results on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer session with the senior management team.

The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at http://www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on July 18, 2019. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to: http://dpregister.com/10133361

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the 'Watsco' call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.
______________

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 585 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today's government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home. Additional information about Watsco may be found at http://www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan
Senior Vice President
(305) 714-4102
e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

Source: Watsco, Inc.

Watsco Inc. published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 12:19:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 720 M
EBIT 2019 393 M
Net income 2019 232 M
Debt 2019 6,83 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 24,5x
P/E ratio 2020 23,1x
EV / Sales2019 1,32x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 6 205 M
Technical analysis trends WATSCO INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 156  $
Last Close Price 165  $
Spread / Highest target 10,4%
Spread / Average Target -5,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert H. Nahmad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron J. Nahmad President & Director
Ana M. Menendez Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven Rupp Chief Technology Officer
Bob L. Moss Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATSCO INC18.47%6 132
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.24.09%37 938
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL40.10%32 890
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.32.26%11 162
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC11.44%10 990
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB52.33%7 447
