Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Watsco, Inc.    WSO

WATSCO, INC.

(WSO)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Watsco to Host 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Call October 17, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 12:24pm EDT

MIAMI, Oct. 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (NYSE: WSO) announced today that it will host a conference call to discuss its 2019 third quarter earnings results on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. (EDT). Prepared remarks regarding the financial and operational results will be followed by a question and answer session with the senior management team.

The conference call will be web-cast by CCBN's StreetEvents and can be found under the link highlighted on our website at http://www.watsco.com. The earnings results will be released before the market opens on October 17, 2019. A replay of the conference call will be available on our website.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to the call start time.

To pre-register, go to:  http://dpregister.com/10135547

Participants that would like to join, but have not pre-registered, can do so by dialing (844) 883-3908 within the United States or (412) 317-9254 internationally and asking for the “Watsco” call. Please call five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time as the number of telephone connections is limited.

______________

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 300,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 603 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products. HVAC/R products provide comfort to homes and businesses regardless of the outdoor climate. Older systems often operate below today’s government mandated energy efficiency and environmental standards. Watsco has an opportunity to accelerate the replacement of these systems at a scale greater than its competitors as the movement toward reducing energy consumption and its environmental impact continues. This is especially important since heating and cooling accounts for approximately half of the energy consumed in a typical U.S. home. Additional information about Watsco may be found at http://www.watsco.com.

Barry S. Logan
Senior Vice President
(305) 714-4102
e-mail: blogan@watsco.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WATSCO, INC.
12:24pWatsco to Host 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Call October 17, 2019
GL
10/11WATSCO, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01Watsco Declares $1.60 Quarterly Dividend - 45th Consecutive Year of Paying Di..
GL
09/17Watsco Announces Advisory Board Appointments and Executive Promotion
GL
08/08WATSCO : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
08/05Watsco to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Industrials Conference on August 8, 2..
GL
08/02WATSCO INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition
GL
07/18WATSCO : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/18WATSCO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 4 746 M
EBIT 2019 380 M
Net income 2019 229 M
Debt 2019 209 M
Yield 2019 3,80%
P/E ratio 2019 25,2x
P/E ratio 2020 23,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,39x
EV / Sales2020 1,32x
Capitalization 6 368 M
Chart WATSCO, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watsco, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATSCO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 159,71  $
Last Close Price 167,98  $
Spread / Highest target 7,16%
Spread / Average Target -4,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Albert H. Nahmad Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Aaron J. Nahmad President & Director
Steve Rush Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Ana M. Menendez Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Steven Rupp Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATSCO, INC.20.73%6 368
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.23.48%38 130
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL40.94%33 253
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC18.92%11 659
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.6.29%9 009
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)31.71%6 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group