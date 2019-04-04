Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Watts Water Technologies Inc    WTS

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(WTS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Watts Water Technologies : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), will hold a live webcast of its conference call to discuss first quarter results for 2019 on Friday, May 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will announce its financial results for this period in a press release to be issued after market close on Thursday, May 2, 2019.

This call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.wattswater.com. Following the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the same address until May 3, 2020.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

Source: Watts Water Technologies, Inc.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES I
04:16pWATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
03/29WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : installed two water filtration systems in India
AQ
03/27WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bring Clean ..
AQ
03/26WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : helps bring clean water to Indian schools
AQ
03/25WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bring Clean ..
BU
03/04WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in Seaport Global Annual Transports & ..
BU
02/28WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
02/18WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TO PARTICIP : 1 Summit
BU
02/07WATTS WATER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 610 M
EBIT 2019 209 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 60,9 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 20,00
P/E ratio 2020 18,51
EV / Sales 2019 1,76x
EV / Sales 2020 1,63x
Capitalization 2 766 M
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,7 $
Spread / Average Target 5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Joseph T. Noonan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC28.42%2 799
FANUC CORP29.05%36 962
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES30.20%36 048
ATLAS COPCO27.70%33 887
FORTIVE CORPORATION27.87%28 467
INGERSOLL-RAND21.34%26 682
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About