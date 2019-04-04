Watts Water Technologies : First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), will hold a live webcast of
its conference call to discuss first quarter results for 2019 on Friday,
May 3, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Watts Water
Technologies, Inc. will announce its financial results for this period
in a press release to be issued after market close on Thursday, May 2,
2019.
This call can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of
the Company's website at www.wattswater.com. Following
the webcast, an archived version of the call will be available at the
same address until May 3, 2020.
Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a
global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the
broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the
world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing,
heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and
industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.
Source: Watts Water Technologies, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005051/en/