Watts Water Technologies, Inc :. Declares Quarterly Dividend

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared a quarterly dividend of twenty-one cents ($0.21) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2019.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190206005769/en/