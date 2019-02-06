Log in
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC (WTS)
Watts Water Technologies, Inc :. Declares Quarterly Dividend

02/06/2019

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared a quarterly dividend of twenty-one cents ($0.21) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on March 15, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2019.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 560 M
EBIT 2018 190 M
Net income 2018 126 M
Debt 2018 143 M
Yield 2018 1,09%
P/E ratio 2018 20,70
P/E ratio 2019 18,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,74x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 2 571 M
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,6 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Joseph T. Noonan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC16.84%2 571
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGNT CNTRLS CO LTD--.--%4 276
VAT GROUP20.51%3 120
SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION8.98%1 148
KITZ CORPORATION9.61%845
ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD30.49%486
