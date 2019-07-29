Log in
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(WTS)
Watts Water Technologies, Inc :. Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
07/29/2019

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of twenty-three cents ($0.23) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on September 13, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 30, 2019.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 602 M
EBIT 2019 206 M
Net income 2019 138 M
Debt 2019 65,8 M
Yield 2019 0,95%
P/E ratio 2019 23,2x
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,89x
Capitalization 3 174 M
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 90,67  $
Last Close Price 93,42  $
Spread / Highest target 9,18%
Spread / Average Target -2,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Joseph T. Noonan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC44.77%3 174
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES37.40%38 027
ATLAS COPCO41.47%36 773
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%36 773
FANUC CORP21.84%34 729
INGERSOLL-RAND34.36%29 561
