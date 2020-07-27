Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Watts Water Technologies, Inc.    WTS

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(WTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Watts Water Technologies, Inc :. Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:06pm EDT

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) today declared that the Corporation will pay a quarterly dividend of twenty-three cents ($0.23) per share on each outstanding share of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock, said dividend to be paid on September 15, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES,
05:06pWATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC : . Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/16WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
07/08WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : and Planet Water Foundation Bring Clean Water to Mexi..
BU
06/30WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Publishes Its 2019 Sustainability Report
BU
06/01WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in the Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Secto..
BU
05/29WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/27WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/18WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holde..
AQ
05/07WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/06WATTS WATER : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 427 M - -
Net income 2020 99,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 38,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,2x
Yield 2020 1,09%
Capitalization 2 844 M 2 844 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 80,5%
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 86,00 $
Last Close Price 84,35 $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,96%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Joseph T. Noonan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.45%2 844
ATLAS COPCO AB7.12%52 775
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.17.23%43 353
FANUC CORPORATION2.04%37 732
SMC CORPORATION16.17%36 041
FASTENAL COMPANY23.79%26 238
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group