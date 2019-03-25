Watts Water Technologies : Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bring Clean Water to India

Watts
Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) – a leading global manufacturer
of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions –
recently funded and helped install two water filtration systems that
provide clean drinking water for children and families in need in India.
Watts first joined forces with Planet Water in 2016. Since that time, the organizations have brought clean water to 13,000 people in Cambodia, China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico. (Photo: Business Wire)
Through its partnership with Planet
Water Foundation, a U.S.-based non-profit organization that works to
bring clean water to the world’s most impoverished communities, four
Watts employees built “AquaTowers” at two schools inside the
Thane-Palghar District.
Watts employees from its Shanghai, China, Dubai, United Arab Emirates,
and Auckland, New Zealand offices helped erect the towers, which remove
harmful particles, bacteria and viruses, providing 1,000 people with
10,000 liters of clean water per unit daily. The effort was part of
Planet Water’s “Project 24,” where its corporate partners annually build
towers in rural communities on World
Water Day (March 22).
“As a global leader in water technologies, we have a responsibility to
improve access to safe water,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., CEO and
President of Watts. “We are proud to volunteer in India where there is a
great need for washing, cleaning and cooking water, especially in the
country’s rural communities.”
Watts first joined forces with Planet Water in 2016. Since that time,
the organizations have brought clean water to 13,000 people in Cambodia,
China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Puerto Rico.
Watts has plans to fund two additional AquaTowers later this year with
Planet Water Foundation.
About Watts Water Technologies
Watts Water Technologies,
Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer
headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing,
heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water
companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water
quality solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial
applications. The company employs 4,800 people across 24 countries. For
more information, visit www.watts.com
About Planet Water Foundation
Planet Water Foundation is a
non-profit organization focused on bringing clean water to the world’s
most impoverished communities through the installation of
community-based water filtration systems (AquaTowers) and the deployment
of hygiene education programs. Planet Water Foundation projects are
focused on children, schools, and rural/peri-urban communities across
Asia and Latin America. Since 2009, Planet Water has deployed over 1,000
projects that provide clean water access to more than one million people
at 13 countries through strategic partnerships with organizations such
as Xylem, Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, Expedia, Starbucks, and Watts
Water Technologies, among others. For more information, visit us at www.planet-water.org.
