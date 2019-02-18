Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Watts Water Technologies Inc    WTS

WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(WTS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Watts Water Technologies to Participate in 2019 Boenning & Scattergood's Water 1:1 Summit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 04:16pm EST

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & VP, Investor Relations, will participate in the 2019 Boenning & Scattergood’s Water 1:1 Summit at St. Ermin’s Hotel, London on March 14, 2019, starting at 8:00 a.m. GMT.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES I
04:16pWATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES TO PARTICIP : 1 Summit
BU
02/07WATTS WATER : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/07WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Ch..
AQ
02/07WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Strong Finish to Record Year and Announces $1..
BU
02/06WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES, INC : . Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/06WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Webcast of Its Presentation at Gabelli's 29..
BU
02/05WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : to Participate in RBC Capital Markets and Amane Advis..
BU
01/16WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2018WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES : Expands BLÜCHER Global Operations
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 610 M
EBIT 2019 209 M
Net income 2019 139 M
Debt 2019 60,8 M
Yield 2019 1,08%
P/E ratio 2019 19,88
P/E ratio 2020 18,39
EV / Sales 2019 1,74x
EV / Sales 2020 1,61x
Capitalization 2 744 M
Chart WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Watts Water Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES I
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 85,7 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Joseph T. Noonan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC25.17%2 744
ZHEJIANG SANHUA INTELLIGNT CNTRLS CO LTD--.--%4 489
VAT GROUP22.25%3 147
SUN HYDRAULICS CORPORATION11.42%1 182
KITZ CORPORATION2.25%783
ICHOR HOLDINGS LTD33.80%485
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.