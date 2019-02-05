Watts Water Technologies : to Participate in RBC Capital Markets and Amane Advisors the Future of Water Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, and Timothy M. MacPhee, Treasurer & Vice President of Investor Relations, will participate in the RBC Capital Markets and Amane Advisors The Future of Water Conference at The Princeton Club of New York, on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

