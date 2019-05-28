Watts Water Technologies : to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President and Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.

