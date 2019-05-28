Log in
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC

(WTS)
Watts Water Technologies : to Participate in the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference

05/28/2019

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) today announced that Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Chief Executive Officer & President and Shashank Patel, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston starting at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc., through its family of companies, is a global manufacturer headquartered in the USA that provides one of the broadest plumbing, heating, and water quality product lines in the world. Watts Water companies and brands offer innovative plumbing, heating, and water quality solutions for commercial, residential, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.wattswater.com.



Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 603 M
EBIT 2019 207 M
Net income 2019 136 M
Debt 2019 65,8 M
Yield 2019 1,07%
P/E ratio 2019 20,25
P/E ratio 2020 18,78
EV / Sales 2019 1,77x
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
Capitalization 2 771 M
Managers
NameTitle
Robert J. Pagano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig W. Kissel Chairman
Shashank Patel Chief Financial Officer
Merilee Raines Independent Director
Joseph T. Noonan Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC26.42%2 771
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES30.60%36 144
FANUC CORP13.72%34 042
ATLAS COPCO25.46%32 785
INGERSOLL-RAND31.74%28 985
FORTIVE CORPORATION15.34%26 151
