WAUSAU PAPER CORP. (WPP)

WAUSAU PAPER CORP. (WPP)
News

Wausau Paper : Ford - WPP retains activation business

10/09/2018 | 08:14am CEST

Ford - WPP retains activation business

Released : 09 Oct 2018 07:00:00

RNS Number : 3484D

WPP PLC

08 October 2018

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

8 OCTOBER 2018

WPP PLC ("WPP")

Ford announces decision on advertising review; WPP retains activation business

Over the past five months, WPP has been working with Ford Motor Company on its future marketing and advertising relationships. At the conclusion of the review, WPP will be responsible for activating the Ford brand through key channels and regions, through its global Ford agency GTB as well as other WPP agencies, while Ford has appointed another agency as its lead creative agency.

WPP agencies will continue to handle activation, including media planning and buying, digital and production. These responsibilities also include Tier Two advertising work in the U.S., the China advertising operations with its joint venture partner, all Lincoln advertising, and all the Ford public relations business.

WPP will work closely with Ford on the shape of its future relationship and the impact on its people.

Contact:

Niken Wresniwiro

+44(0) 20 7408 2204

END

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or

visit www.rns.com.

END

Disclaimer

WPP plc published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 06:12:04 UTC
