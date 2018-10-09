Wausau Paper : Ford - WPP retains activation business

Ford - WPP retains activation business

Released : 09 Oct 2018 07:00:00

WPP PLC

08 October 2018

Ford announces decision on advertising review; WPP retains activation business

Over the past five months, WPP has been working with Ford Motor Company on its future marketing and advertising relationships. At the conclusion of the review, WPP will be responsible for activating the Ford brand through key channels and regions, through its global Ford agency GTB as well as other WPP agencies, while Ford has appointed another agency as its lead creative agency.

WPP agencies will continue to handle activation, including media planning and buying, digital and production. These responsibilities also include Tier Two advertising work in the U.S., the China advertising operations with its joint venture partner, all Lincoln advertising, and all the Ford public relations business.

WPP will work closely with Ford on the shape of its future relationship and the impact on its people.

