Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

WAVE LIFE SCIENCES LTD.

(WVE)
Wave Life Sciences to Present at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

05/26/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: WVE), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases, today announced that Paul Bolno, MD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present virtually at the Jefferies 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations page of the Wave Life Sciences corporate website at http://ir.wavelifesciences.com. A replay of the presentation will be archived and available at that site for 90 days following the event.

About Wave Life Sciences
Wave Life Sciences (Nasdaq: WVE) is a clinical-stage genetic medicines company committed to delivering life-changing treatments for people battling devastating diseases. Wave aspires to develop best-in-class medicines across multiple therapeutic modalities using PRISM, the company’s proprietary discovery and drug development platform that enables the precise design, optimization and production of stereopure oligonucleotides. Driven by a resolute sense of urgency, the Wave team is targeting a broad range of genetically defined diseases so that patients and families may realize a brighter future. To find out more, please visit www.wavelifesciences.com and follow Wave on Twitter @WaveLifeSci.

Investor Contact:
Kate Rausch
617-949-4827
krausch@wavelifesci.com   

Media Contact:
Alicia Suter
617-949-4817
asuter@wavelifesci.com 

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 42,1 M
EBIT 2020 -143 M
Net income 2020 -137 M
Finance 2020 85,5 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,57x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,25x
EV / Sales2020 7,15x
EV / Sales2021 5,15x
Capitalization 387 M
