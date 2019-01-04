Wavestone : Addendum to the press release ‘Liquidity contract yearly report' of January 3, 2019

As a reminder and following the adoption of Resolution 17 at the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting of July 26, 2018, the division by 4 of the par value of Wavestone's shares has been effective since market opening on September 4, 2018.

With this addendum, Wavestone points out that the 36,611 shares dedicated to implement the liquidity contract on December 31, 2018 are expressed post-division by 4 of the par value of the shares, while the 7,074 shares dedicated to implement the liquidity contract at the launch are expressed pre-division by 4 of the shares.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call 'The Positive Way.'

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.