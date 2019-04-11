Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of March 31, 2019, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 26,787,598 voting rights (after changes to the breakdown of Wavestone's share capital - on March 29 - which had no impact on the control of the company1) according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

