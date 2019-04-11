Log in
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

04/11/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of March 31, 2019, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 26,787,598 voting rights (after changes to the breakdown of Wavestone's share capital - on March 29 - which had no impact on the control of the company1) according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call 'The Positive Way.'

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

1 To find out more, consult the dedicated press release

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 16:17:06 UTC
