WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

10/09/2019

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of September 30, 2019, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 26,858,572 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call 'The Positive Way.'

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 16:35:08 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 425 M
EBIT 2020 52,2 M
Net income 2020 32,9 M
Debt 2020 32,4 M
Yield 2020 0,95%
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,22x
EV / Sales2021 1,09x
Capitalization 485 M
Technical analysis trends WAVESTONE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 30,90  €
Last Close Price 24,30  €
Spread / Highest target 34,6%
Spread / Average Target 27,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 15,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pascal Joseph Rene Imbert Chairman-Management Board
Patrick Hirigoyen Chief Executive Officer
Michel Dancoisne Chairman-Supervisory Board
Tiphanie Bordier Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Jean-François Perret Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WAVESTONE4.97%531
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION21.74%122 587
ACCENTURE29.21%116 087
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES8.17%107 883
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING19.22%67 796
VMWARE, INC.8.95%61 050
