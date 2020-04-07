Log in
WAVESTONE    WAVE   FR0013357621

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Paris - 04/07 11:35:16 am
17.14 EUR   +0.82%
12:15pWAVESTONE : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)
AN
04/06WAVESTONE : Covid-19: A further update from Wavestone, April 6, 2020
AN
03/23COVID-19 : An update from Wavestone
PU
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

04/07/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of March 31, 2020, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 23,989,690 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel. : +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		 Actus
Financial news
Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
Tel. : +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yZqbYJRrlpeWl21qlpxlZ2NsmWZokmKammibmWabmJnInXFilWpinMfJZm9jnWxu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Total number of voting rights and capital:
- Information on the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62878-wavestone_declaration-amf_200407-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
