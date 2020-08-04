Log in
Wavestone

WAVESTONE

(WAVE)
Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

08/04/2020 | 12:07pm EDT

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of July 31, 2020, its capital was composed of 20,196,492 shares representing 24,370,706 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call 'The Positive Way.'

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 16:06:07 UTC
