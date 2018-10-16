Log in
Wavestone : ranked top of its category in the 2018 Gaïa Index

10/16/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

Wavestone ranked top of its category in the 2018 Gaïa Index

The results of the 10th Gaïa Index ratings were announced on Monday, October 15, 2018 at the Palais Brongniart in Paris. For the 9th year running, Wavestone was listed among the top 70 French SMEs and mid-tier firms ranked on the basis of their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performances. After coming in first in its category last year, Wavestone was rated leader, once again, in this year's rankings for companies with annual revenues of between €150m and €500m.

One of the four objectives laid out by Wavestone in the 2021 strategic plan is to feature among the top 3 firms in its category in terms of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), which is measured every year by way of its Gaïa Index rating. This goal was determined by the importance attached to Gaïa Index certification; a benchmark judged relevant given the wide range of listed companies it covers across all sectors of activity. As a point of reference, this is a challenge that will motivate the Group to pursue its efforts to ensure that every year it ranks among the leaders in its category in terms of CSR.

A new CSR approach

This year, Wavestone injected new energy into its CSR approach which is now built around four priorities and seven structural commitments:

  • Being a responsible and committed employer by promoting the development and self-fulfillment of our employees, and by implementing practical initiatives that promote diversity and equal treatment from the recruitment process onwards;
  • To be a trusted partner whose commitment is proven through compliance with strict rules governing transparency, business ethics and data security, and through the relationships we build with our suppliers;
  • To have a positive social footprint by succeeding in the challenge of limiting the environmental impact of our business activities and supporting projects that create value for the wider society;
  • Wavestone wants to be a committed consulting firm by integrating CSR challenges into our consulting practice.

The Gaïa ESG Rating agency is used by many leading portfolio management companies in their business procedures and to make investment decisions.

Consult the Wavestone 2016/17 CSR report here.

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Disclaimer

Wavestone SA published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 16:37:00 UTC
