Wavestone : Declaration according to article 223-16 (AMF)

In accordance with article L233-8 of commercial law, Wavestone informs its shareholders that as of August 2018, its capital was composed of 5,049,123 shares representing 7,919,948 voting rights according to article 223-11 of the AMF.

In addition, and in compliance with the adoption of Resolution 17 at the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders' general meeting of July 26, 2018, the division by 4 of the par value of Wavestone's shares has been effective since September 4, 2018. The 5,049,123 previous shares (ISIN Code: FR0004036036), with a par value of €0.10 have been replaced by 20,196,492 new shares (ISIN Code: FR0013357621) with a par value of €0.025. Total share capital remains unchanged at €504,912.30.

About Wavestone

In a world where understanding transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's ambition is to provide its clients with advice that is unique in the market, enlightening and guiding them in their most strategic decisions.

Wavestone draws on some 2,800 employees in eight countries. It is a leading independent player in European consulting, and the number one in France.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext, Paris, and is eligible for the PEA-PME (a French investment instrument that encourages individuals to invest in smaller and intermediate-sized firms). Wavestone is recognized as a Great Place to Work®.