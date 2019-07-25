Log in
WAVESTONE SA

(WAVE)
Wavestone Sa : Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders General Meeting rescheduled

07/25/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

Initially scheduled today, 25 July 2019, the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting could not validly meet and deliberate.

Wavestone indeed found out – late on 24 July 2019 – that some of the registered shareholders' convenings had not been sent through by the supplier in charge of the company's securities service.

Considering this, the Management Board decided to postpone the Shareholders' General Meeting.

Following this incident, the Management Board met today and decided to convene the Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' General Meeting on September 16; and to amend accordingly the ex-dividend and payment dates of the dividend in the resolutions project.

Assuming this upcoming Shareholders' General Meeting decides to approve the allocation of the result for net income and to distribute the dividend as suggested by the Management Board, ex-dividend and payment dates will be respectively the 18 September 2019 (for the ex-dividend date) and 23 September 2019 (for the payment date).

The convening formalities required by law and regulations will be undertaken as soon as possible

About Wavestone

In a world where knowing how to drive transformation is the key to success, Wavestone's mission is to inform and guide large companies and organizations in their most critical transformations, with the ambition of a positive outcome for all stakeholders. That's what we call "The Positive Way.”

Wavestone draws on some 3,000 employees across 8 countries. It is a leading independent player in the European consulting market.

Wavestone is listed on Euronext Paris and recognized as a Great Place to Work®.

Wavestone
Pascal IMBERT
Chief Executive Officer
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00
Sarah LAMIGEON
Communications Director
Tel.: +33 (0)1 49 03 20 00		   Actus
Financial news Mathieu OMNES
Analyst & investor relations
 Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 92
Nicolas BOUCHEZ
Press relations
Tel.: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 74



// In case of discrepancy between the French and English versions of this press release, only the French version should be deemed valid //


Regulated information
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59609-cp-nouvelle-date-ag-2019-en.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
